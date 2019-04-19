Ian Rapoport Says NFL People Are ‘Convinced’ The Giants Draft A QB At 6

The drama surrounding the New York Giants and the draft is only getting cranked up with under a week to go.

According to Ian Rapoport on the NFL Network, the “conventional wisdom” was that the Giants would not draft a quarterback with the sixth pick, but now, many people he’s spoken to are “convinced” the team will draft a gunslinger with that pick.

If they do, it would appear Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones are the options on the table. New York picks again at 17, where Haskins will almost certainly not be available. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

From @NFLTotalAccess: With #OSU QB Dwayne Haskins saying he’d be comfortable learning from Eli Manning, it raises the question… will the #Giants take a QB? Several smart people around the NFL are convinced they will. pic.twitter.com/9X5tOZSjrn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2019

The Giants are morons if they don’t take a QB as quickly as possible. Haskins has a monster arm attached to his body and could do huge things if he sits behind Manning for a year.

How is this even a debate for the organization? Get a gunslinger and prepare for the future, which is what anybody with a brain would be doing.

Also, forget about Daniel Jones. They should ride with the former Ohio State star. Haskins is going to be a star for somebody in the NFL.

If the Giants don’t want it to be for them, then they damn well have a great explanation as to why. Passing on a great QB can cripple an organization for years to come, and it can end careers.

The first round will take place April 25. If you’re a Giants fan, then you need to be all in on Haskins. There is no better option on the table.