Arizona Cardinals Trade Josh Rosen To The Miami Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals finally traded quarterback Josh Rosen late Friday night to the Miami Dolphins.

After months of speculation, a deal was finally reached for the former 2018 first-round pick. The Dolphins get Rosen and the Cardinals got a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Final Dolphins-Cardinals’ trade terms: Miami gets QB Josh Rosen. Arizona gets second-round pick (62) and a 2020 fifth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Everybody knew this move was coming after the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall Thursday night. There was no point in keeping two quarterbacks on the roster.

Now, it’s 100% the Murray show with Kliff Kingsbury, and Rosen gets a fresh start with a new team down in Florida. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

It really couldn’t have worked out any better for everybody involved. Judging from an Instagram post from Rosen after the trade, he seems pretty happy to have gotten the hell out of Arizona.

Now, we’ll have to see if the gigantic gamble from the Cardinals pays off or not. They hired Kingsbury, got their quarterback, dumped Rosen and have everything in front of them.

I can’t wait to see what happens. It’s about to be a fun time for the Dolphins and Cardinals. As always, the NFL never slows down for even a second.