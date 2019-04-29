Melania Shines In Gorgeous Red Dress In Clip From Mrs. Abe Visit To DC

Melania Trump truly shined in a gorgeous red dress in a clip she shared Monday from the tour she gave to Mrs. Akie Abe, the wife of the Japanese prime minister.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the short-sleeve red number that she paired with a matching red coat and red high heels.

In the video, we see the two ladies checking out the Washington Monument and other famous sites in D.C. FLOTUS captioned the great post, "It was wonderful to visit the Washington Monument and US National Arboretum with Mrs. Abe on Saturday! Cc: @nationalparkservice @whitehouse."

She also shared a couple snaps from the visit that were just as great. The first lady captioned her post, “Enjoyed showing Mrs. Abe the Washington Monument, US National Arboretum & of course the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you to @NationalParkService , US Department of Agriculture – Agriculture Research Service & @WhiteHouse for taking care of these precious landmarks.”

On Friday night, Melania celebrated her birthday dinner with President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife at the White House. She turned heads when she stepped out in a beautiful lace-white dress and red metallic high heels.

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion.