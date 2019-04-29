Wisconsin Guard Beau Benzschawel Signs With The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have signed former Wisconsin guard Beau Benzschawel.

According to Ian Rapoport, Benzschawel had offers from “more than 20 teams” after going undrafted, and he’s found the perfect landing spot.

#Wisconsin guard Beau Benzschawel, who had offers from more than 20 teams, is signing with the #Lions as an undrafted free agent, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2019

Here is a live look at my reaction:

I love, love, love this move! Love everything about it! I can’t believe Benzschawel went undrafted after his time at Wisconsin. That man is a certified beast in the trenches.

He is a dominating offensive lineman, and Matthew Stafford needs all the help he can get up front. There’s just no way around it. (RELATED: Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million)

Anytime we can add a guy to the line, it’s a win, especially when we get him on a budget.

Every team passed on Benzschawel through seven rounds, and they’re going to regret the decision. I can promise you that much.

They’re going to have to deal with him protecting Stafford, and I can’t wait to see how he handles adjusting to the NFL.

Everybody overlooked the former Badgers star, and they’re going to have to play a price for it down the road. People fall through the cracks in the draft, and most don’t go on to do anything if they go undrafted.

That won’t be the case here. I love this addition to the squad, and the 2019 season can’t get here soon enough.

Now, it’s time for Stafford to get behind this beast and start slinging.