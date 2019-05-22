George Clooney Reveals Terrifying Details About His Motorcycle Accident: ‘I Split My Helmet In Half’

George Clooney revealed terrifying details about the motorcycle wreck he got in last summer and shared just how lucky he is to be alive today.

“I had to quit. It was bad. I hit [a car] at 70 miles an hour,” the 58-year-old actor shared Wednesday during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. It happens at the 31:35 minute mark. (RELATED: George Clooney Took Weinstein Rumors ‘With A Grain Of Salt’)

WATCH:

“It split my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my shoes,” he added. “I was hit hard. It was bad. I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head, and I thought, ‘OK, well, that’s my neck.'” (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

Clooney continued, “If you get nine lives, I got all of them used up at once…so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while.”

“That was a really fun time,” the “Catch-22” star shared sarcastically. “I’ve learned that I really, actually, cannot fly. I learned that lesson really well.”

The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor made headlines last summer when reports came out in July that the motorbike he was riding was involved in an accident with a Mercedes while he was in Italy during the filming of his Hulu show “Catch-22.”

The video of the wreck that later surfaced showed just how close to death Clooney came in the wreck. Still shots can be seen here.

Clooney recently appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shared that he and his wife, Amal Clooney agreed after the wreck it was best not to ride bikes anymore, per PopCulture.

“I actually thought that was it,” the actor said. “Do that 100 times, 99 [of those] times I wouldn’t be around [after]. So I used up nine lives, and then my wife and I said, ‘Okay, I’m off two wheels.'”

“I was on a motorcycle scooter — but a big one — and a guy turned in front of me and I hit him at about 70 miles an hour,” he added. “So I got launched, and I crushed his windshield in with my head and then I went flying up in the air afterward. It knocked me out of my shoes, I mean a proper accident.”