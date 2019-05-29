Brett Favre Says Bart Starr Sent Him Letters After Every Single Game

Bart Starr apparently sent Brett Favre letters after every game he played.

Starr, who passed away a few days ago, was one of the most iconic passers in NFL history, and Favre and him both are legendary Packers players. Their bond seems to have been very strong. (RELATED: Bart Starr Dies At The Age Of 85)

Favre said the following Tuesday about the letters from Starr on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to ProFootballTalk:

I think the thing that kind of tells you a lot about what type of guy he is, there wasn’t a game that I didn’t get a letter from him, whether it be complimenting me on how I played or the fact that we won, or ‘keep your chin up, it will get better.’ I mean, you think about the games that I played, that’s a lot of games. To get a personal note from Bart each and every time, I’m not gonna lie, it made me feel pretty special.

I love stories like this. Pretty much anything we’ve ever heard about Starr has been extremely positive. He truly does sound like one of the coolest guys to ever be involved with the NFL.

The fact he used to send Favre letters after every game is one of the nicest gestures I can ever think of hearing about in the league.

I think it’s safe to say the two of them shared a bond as Packers quarterbacks most people won’t ever understand.

Both of them will forever be remembered as faces of one of the most historic organizations in sports and both of them carved out a huge part in NFL history.

I think it’s safe to say the world lost a great man when Starr passed away. He wasn’t just a great football player, but he was clearly a great person, which is infinitely more important.

Rest easy, Starr. The world of football won’t forget his legacy and the monumental impact he had on the sport.

