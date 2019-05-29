MacKenzie Bezos Plans To Give Half Of Her $37 Billion Fortune To Charity

MacKenzie Bezos announced Tuesday she would be donating half of her fortune, received in the divorce from ex-husband Jeff Bezos, to the Giving Pledge.

MacKenzie, 49, is one of the wealthiest women in the world and the announcement makes her one of the most prominent people to sign the pledge this year, according to a report published by NPR.

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie shared. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

MacKenzie now owns a four percent stake in Amazon equaling roughly $36 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has not signed the pledge himself, but celebrated MacKenzie’s decision on Twitter. (RELATED: MacKenzie Bezos Takes 25% Of Amazon Stock In Finalized Divorce)

“MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her,” Jeff shared in a tweet.

MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie. https://t.co/S2gLLBQyRQ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 28, 2019

The Giving Pledge was started by Bill Gates, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet in 2010. People who sign the pledge make “a moral commitment to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes.” The organization announced they now have more than 200 philanthropists contributing.