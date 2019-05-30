Justin Bieber Lights Up The Internet With News He’s ‘Making New Music’

Justin Bieber definitely lit up social media Thursday when he announced what fans have been dying to hear: He’s working on new music.

The 25-year-old pop singer didn’t explain a whole lot in his post and simply tweeted out the following three words, “Making new music.”(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Making new music — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 30, 2019

In just under 50 minutes, fans have liked the post more than 55,000 times. The huge announcement comes just days after the “Baby” hitmaker made headlines for being the first artist to ever surpass 45 million subscribers on YouTube and the rest aren’t even close. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

As previously reported, Bieber’s official artist channel on YouTube, as of Wednesday afternoon, was at 45,075,129 subscribers. To put that in context, the next popular singer is Ed Sheeran at 39,354,268 with the likes of Ariana Grande at 35,918,205 and Taylor Swift close behind with 34,054,068 subscribers, according to YouTube.

This follows reports over the last few months that the “Love Yourself” singer has been dealing with mental health issues and made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect new music anytime soon. His most recent studio album was released in 2015 titled “Purpose.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” Bieber captioned his post. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he added. “Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Bieber continued, “I will come with a kick-ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where is I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.”