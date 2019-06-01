Mitch Trubisky, Kyle Long Slam Beers During Chicago White Sox Game

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has no problem throwing back some beer.

Unlike his NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, the Bears gunslinger can toss them back like a pro. Trubisky and Kyle Long both hammered a beer during the Chicago White Sox game Friday.

Watch the awesome video below.

My friends, I might hate the Bears more than any of you because of my ties to the Detroit Lions, but I can admit a great chug when I see one.

That chug from Trubisky was impressive as all hell. That’s what baseball, football and America are all about.

What kind of country are we if we don’t celebrate NFL QBs hammering cold ones while at a baseball game in the summer? This is what separates us from everybody else.

You think they’re doing stuff like this in Paris? No chance.

I’ll go back to hating Trubisky and the Bears the moment he steps back on the field to play the Lions. The hatred will flow throw me again and energize my soul. You can bet on that.

However, in this current moment, I’ll just tip my cap and say nice job to Trubisky for showing that clown Aaron Rodgers how to truly drink a beer.