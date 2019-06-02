John Kennedy Challenges Democrats On Impeachment: ‘Buy A Spine And Do It’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy challenged Democrats Sunday to either go forward with impeachment or allow Congress to get back to work.

WATCH:

.@SenJohnKennedy says if Democrats want to pursue the path of impeachment, they should “go hard or go home… go to Amazon online, buy a spine and do it.” https://t.co/aD7l5GPIXk pic.twitter.com/kJeApxm1ap — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 2, 2019

Kennedy, who appeared on “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, said that if former special counsel Robert Mueller was asked to testify it wouldn’t change anything.

Brennan pointed out the fact that President Donald Trump’s own lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, favored the idea of Mueller testifying, but Kennedy shrugged it off. “If he wants to, I wouldn’t object. But clearly he doesn’t want to.”

Kennedy went on to say that the larger issue was the number of Democrats who are making noise about the possibility of impeachment, challenging them to move forward or get back to work. (RELATED: GOP Senator To House Democrats: ‘Urinate Or Get Off The Pot)

“Look, the next step in this, Margaret, my Democratic friends have got to make a decision on impeachment,” Kennedy began. “Now, I think impeachment would be a Sisyphean task. It’ll be tough going in the Senate. Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk among the American people.”

The Louisiana Senator then issued a challenge, adding, “My advice to my Democratic friends, if you want to do it, go hard or go home. You know, if you want to do it, go to Amazon online, buy a spine, and do it. If you’re not going to do it, then let us get back to work.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter