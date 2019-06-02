Kevin Costner Previews ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Says It Will Stay ‘Wild’

Kevin Costner is doing his best to keep the plot of “Yellowstone” season two under wraps.

The hit Paramount Network show returns June 19, and it was clear in a recent interview the legendary actor was doing everything in his power to keep his lips sealed about what we can expect. He only give fans a few sentences, but it should be more than enough to get people spun up. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

View this post on Instagram Don’t mess with the Duttons. #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 30, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

“It stays wild. That’s the direction of the show. The foot is on the gas. That’s what’s happening in ‘Yellowstone.’ Things are moving fast,” Costner told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh when discussing the second season.

Outside of those brief comments, the man behind John Dutton didn’t seem too interested in sharing any details from the mostly unknown plot of the new season. You can watch the whole interview below.

We’re 17 days away from “Yellowstone” returning, and I can’t wait. I’ve been counting down the days ever since season one ended.

As I’ve suggested many times before, drop whatever you’re doing to watch the first season if you haven’t already seen it. (RELATED: Paramount Network Releases New Preview For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2)

Spend your Sunday crushing “Yellowstone” episodes. It might be the best decision you’ve made in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

There is a war coming to the ranch, and Costner, while not interested in discussing much, made it clear things won’t be slowing down in the new episodes.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then I have no idea what would get your heart pumping.

Tune in June 19 for the premiere of season two. You know I’ll be locked and loaded to soak up every single second of the action.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter