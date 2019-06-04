Watch Terrence Jones Hit Calvin Abueva In The Groin

Former NBA player Terrence Jones was involved in a bizarre altercations in the Philippines.

According to TMZ Tuesday, Jones hit Calvin Abueva in the groin during the Philippine Basketball Association’s TNT KaTropa in retaliation for being pushed. (RELATED: Golden State WarriorsBeat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

Watch the wild situation below.

Jones might want to chill out a little bit on the basketball court if he ever wants to get back in the NBA. I’m pretty sure general managers aren’t rushing out to sign players dropping groin shots during games.

Last time I checked, hitting another guy in the penis region isn’t exactly in high demand in the league.

Having said that, if you’re sick and tired of the way you’re being treated in a game, there aren’t many better ways to send a signal then hammering a guy’s groin.

Is it a low blow (no pun intended)? Yes, but sometimes a message has to be sent. Making a guy wonder if he’s capable of still having kids should get the job done.

However, you better keep your head on swivel going forward after that kind of move. People will come out swinging.

Going forward, Jones’ career in the Philippines might be in risk if he keeps on dropping people. I’ll love it because it’s great for content, but I don’t think it’s great for his prospects of getting back in the NBA.

