Trump Says ‘Plagiarism Charge’ Against Biden’s Climate Change Plan ‘Is A Big Problem’

President Donald Trump said the “plagiarism charge” against former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to fight global warming “is a big problem,” but one he thinks the media will “save him” from.

Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning in the wake of reports that certain sections of Biden’s climate change plan contained nearly identical language to outside advocacy groups. (RELATED: Trump’s EPA Chief Fires Back At Reporters Who Spread Fake News About Him)

“Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him,” Trump tweeted. “His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people!”

Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him. His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Biden, the current Democratic presidential front-runner, released his $6.7 trillion climate change plan Tuesday, but reporters quickly pointed out certain sections of the 22-page plan used nearly identical language to outside advocacy groups and even a government website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation identified at least five instances where Biden’s climate proposal closely matched outside sources, including references to technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

In those instances, Biden’s campaign used almost the exact same wording as the Carbon Capture Coalition and Blue Green Alliance, both of which are advocacy groups. For example:

Biden: “Biden’s goal is to make CCUS a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals.” Carbon Capture Coalition: “Its goal is to make carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals.” Biden: “[C]arbon capture, use, and storage (CCUS) is a rapidly growing technology that has the potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.” Blue Green Alliance’s 2017 Senate letter: “Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) is a rapidly growing technology that has potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.”

Biden’s campaign told Business Insider they had inadvertently not cited the original sources of those quotes.

“Several citations were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document. As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations,” the campaign said.

Follow Michael on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.