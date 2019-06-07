Trump Jr. Points To Omar, Tlaib To Rebuke De Blasio’s Anti-Semitism Claims

Donald Trump Jr. used two freshman members of Congress to hit back at Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after the latter implied that anti-Semitism was exclusively a right-wing movement.

Trump Jr. rebuked de Blasio’s point in a tweet Friday morning by pointing to Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both of whom have faced accusations of anti-semitism. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Rips Seth Meyers For Defending Ilhan Omar)

“Yea all those right wingers like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar heading the Hamas Caucus in Congress,” Trump Jr. said. “This rhetoric is not only incredibly stupid it’s also very dangerous.”

Yea all those right wingers like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar heading the Hamas Caucus in Congress.

This rhetoric is not only incredibly stupid it’s also very dangerous. Stop with your BS and fix the subways. https://t.co/deQSqYko72 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 7, 2019



De Blasio implied earlier in the week that right-wing groups were responsible for the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in his city. Anti-Semitic hate crimes have increased in New York City by roughly 90% over the past year. (RELATED: Trump Says New York City Hates Bill De Blasio)

“I think the ideological movement that is anti-Semitic is the right-wing movement,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

The two liberal congresswomen Trump Jr. mentioned have both made comments in the recent past that were perceived as anti-Semitic. Omar caused a firestorm earlier this year when she claimed that American support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” reviving what some consider to be an anti-Semitic trope.

Tlaib provoked a similar reaction when she claimed last month that her Palestinian ancestors helped provide a safe haven for Jews during the Holocaust, when in reality Palestine actually allied with the Nazis during that time period and fought against restoring Israel as a Jewish homeland.

Both Tlaib and Omar have staked out staunch anti-Israel positions and are the only two members of Congress to publicly support boycotting the Jewish State. Both Omar and Tlaib have spoken to and fund-raised for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has ties to Islamic terrorist organizations including Hamas.

