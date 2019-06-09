George Conway: Giuliani ‘Destroyed His Reputation’ Working For Trump

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, says Rudy Giuliani has “destroyed his reputation”  by working for President Donald Trump.

Conway tweeted early Sunday morning that the former New York City mayor, who was known as “America’s mayor” as a consequence of his decisive actions following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has become “an embarrassment to the legal profession” because he has worked as President Trump’s personal lawyer.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The ardent Trump critic said, “People have made lots of jokes about it, including me. But it’s actually quite sad. He destroyed his reputation for Donald J. Trump. How could that possibly have been worth it?” RELATED: Trump Campaign Manager Says He Knows Why Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Keeps Calling President Crazy)

Conway rarely misses an opportunity to diss the president and is particularly fond of suggesting Trump is suffering from mental health problems, a theme he revisited while castigating Giuliani:

Trump has taken to calling his critic “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” at one point referred to Conway as a “total loser.”

White House Counsel, Kellyanne Conway appears on a morning television show, from the North Lawn of the White House on Aug. 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to recent reports, Conway’s husband, George Conway, are at possible odds over his criticism of US President Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway has remained loyal to the president. In an interview with Politico, she noted that Trump could have dismissed her for having a husband who questions the president’s mental health and constantly criticizes his decisions. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Accuses Trump Of Witness Tampering)

Giuliani has been a ubiquitous guest on the political talk shows, defending Trump from the House Democrats who suggest he obstructed justice and should be impeached. He called the Mueller report “a political hit.

