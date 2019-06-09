George Conway: Giuliani ‘Destroyed His Reputation’ Working For Trump

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, says Rudy Giuliani has “destroyed his reputation” by working for President Donald Trump.

Conway tweeted early Sunday morning that the former New York City mayor, who was known as “America’s mayor” as a consequence of his decisive actions following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has become “an embarrassment to the legal profession” because he has worked as President Trump’s personal lawyer.

The ardent Trump critic said, "People have made lots of jokes about it, including me. But it's actually quite sad. He destroyed his reputation for Donald J. Trump. How could that possibly have been worth it?"

Conway rarely misses an opportunity to diss the president and is particularly fond of suggesting Trump is suffering from mental health problems, a theme he revisited while castigating Giuliani:

Trump has taken to calling his critic “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” at one point referred to Conway as a “total loser.”

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway has remained loyal to the president. In an interview with Politico, she noted that Trump could have dismissed her for having a husband who questions the president's mental health and constantly criticizes his decisions.

Giuliani has been a ubiquitous guest on the political talk shows, defending Trump from the House Democrats who suggest he obstructed justice and should be impeached. He called the Mueller report “a political hit.”

