Free Speech Online Is In Jeopardy, Parler App Wants To Change That

The CEO of the new social media app Parler could change the social media game, especially with all the debate over social media censorship going on right now.

That is, it could change social media for those who truly believe in free speech and jump ship from other social sites like Twitter and Facebook. (RELATED: Conservatives Burned by Twitter Flock to New Platform.)

John Matze says he’s committed to free speech and says absolutely no users will be censored, even if they write offensive posts — unless they violate federal law.

During an interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, he highlighted what makes his social media site unique and what it actually takes to launch an app.

Matze explained:

I think we’re going to end up taking out a lot of social media presence because I think what people want is a fair place where people can talk. The average person is a moderate and the average person wants to have discussions they want to learn about news, I think we offer them a fair platform for that.

President Donald Trump, a notorious Twitter user with the 12th largest following in the world, has yet to sign up, but according to Matze, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale made an account and met with him in early May.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter