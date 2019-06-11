‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He Doesn’t Know How Kayce’s Story With Monica Will End

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes has no idea what the future holds for characters Kayce and Monica in the hit Paramount Network show.

“I wish I knew the answer to that question. The nature of doing this show is that we kind of find out as we go as well,” Grimes told Screen Rant when talking about if he had any idea of where the relationship was going in the show. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

He also added the relationship between Rip and Kayce will be a major part of the upcoming episodes. Check out the entire episode below:

First off, I like the fact the actors don’t know what’s going to happen. It proves the people behind “Yellowstone” are doing everything they can to keep us on the edge of our seats and not spoil anything. That makes me think there are major secrets to protect.

Also, I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re all in on Kayce and Monica getting back together, and I fully expect the relationship between the two to play a big part when Season 2 begins June 19.

Don’t forget, Kayce returned home to the Dutton ranch at the end of season one because he claimed it was all he had left for his son, Tate.

As long as Tate is in the picture, then it would stand to reason that Monica will be too.

“I think heaven’s right here … so is hell.” Worlds collide in season 2 of #Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/cTJKaLi170 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 1, 2019

The dynamic between Kayce and Monica is honestly fascinating. Monica comes from the Indian reservation and Kayce comes from arguably the most powerful family in the state of Montana.

As somebody who used to live in Montana, I can tell you I’ve never seen a better show that shows how bad things can get on the reservation and the dynamics between different people.

Tune in June 19 for the start of Season 2. It’s going to be awesome.