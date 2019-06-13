5-Star Ohio State Commit Takes Shot At Michigan On Twitter

Ohio State has dominated the recent rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines, and the Buckeyes’ recruits are aware.

Paris Johnson Jr., a 5-star offensive tackle from Cincinnati heading to Columbus, jabbed at the rivalry’s recent history on Twitter. (RELATED: Ohio State And Michigan Are The Heavy Favorites To Win The Big Ten Football Championship)

Losing to Ohio State. https://t.co/TUrMjnOFx8 — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) June 12, 2019

Under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have yet to win against the Buckeyes, going 0-4 in their last four meetings with an average losing margin of 16.5.

With the recent dismantling of Michigan, it is pretty funny to see even the younger players get in on the rivalry, showing the true history of the two teams’ hatred of each other.

Johnson Jr. did receive an offer from Michigan, per ESPN, but opted to go to a program that will enter year one of the post-Urban Meyer era.

It will be interesting to see if Jim Harbaugh can take advantage of quarterback Shea Patterson’s final season and finally get the better of the Buckeyes.

This year’s contest is in Ann Arbor, Michigan and should give the Wolverines the upper hand.

For now, we can continue to laugh at the fact that Harbaugh (and his famous khaki pants) has never beaten Ohio State.