Biden Says He’ll Win Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida In 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he believes he can win several traditionally red states in 2020 if he’s the Democratic nominee.

During an appearance at the Poor People’s Campaign presidential forum Monday in Washington D.C., Biden rattled off the names of five states that he believes he can flip from President Donald Trump’s column next November. (RELATED: Trump Explains Why He Wants Against Joe Biden)

“I plan on campaigning in the South,” Biden said. “I plan on — if I’m your nominee — winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not.”

But, Biden wasn’t done.

“And I believe we can win Texas and Florida, if you look at the polling data now,” he said.

North Carolina and Florida will be critical swing states for both Trump and whoever comes out of the crowded Democratic primary field. Trump narrowly won both states in 2016. (RELATED: Donald Trump Defeats Hillary Clinton, Wins Presidential Election)

Texas and Georgia have both been solid red states in the past, but Trump under-performed in both states in 2016, and Democrats nearly picked up major victories in both states during the 2018 midterm elections. A poll released by the Texas Tribune Monday showed that only 39% of registered voters in the Lone-Star state would “definitely” support the president next year.

South Carolina would appear to be a much longer shot, given that no Democratic presidential nominee has carried the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Trump won the state by roughly 14% in 2016.

