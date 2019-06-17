REPORT: NBA Told Drake Not To Attend Finals Games In Oakland Because Of Security Concerns

The NBA didn’t want Drake attending finals games played in Oakland between the Warriors and Raptors.

According to TMZ on Saturday, the league and the star musician “agreed it was best” if he stayed back in Toronto for Warriors home games because they were worried about out of control fans. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

That meant Drake didn’t get to be in the house when the Raptors won the title in Game 6 on the road.

I actually feel bad for Drake on this one. I know I’ve jabbed him before for his behavior, but it sucks that he had to watch his team win it all from home because they couldn’t potentially control moron fans.

Of course, that’s the price you pay I guess when you become one of the most famous people on the planet. There are some individuals, especially those under the influence of alcohol, who just don’t know where the line is.

It was probably a very smart idea for Drake not to risk it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:19am PDT

Luckily, it all worked out for Drake. The Raptors pulled off the massive upset, he has become the face of the organization and he didn’t have to worry about getting hurt due to an idiot.

He really has had one hell of an impressive run lately. He’s still dropping bangers for his fans and now he’s got an NBA title.

What more could you possibly want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 13, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

He’s winning at life right now. There’s no question at all about that.

