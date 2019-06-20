Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Reportedly Lost Cell Phone Important To The Sexual Assault Case

Crucial evidence in the sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey has reportedly been lost.

The accuser’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, told the Boston judge Wednesday that the phone used by the accuser at the time of the alleged groping has gone missing, according to a report published by The New York Times.

Garabedian claimed the accuser and parents “have searched all the places where such a phone may have been stored. They have not found the phone.” (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Gets Pulled Over For Allegedly Speeding After Court Appearance)

The judge ordered for the phone in question to be turned over to the authorities by this Friday, but has extended the deadline to July 8. If the phone is not turned over by then, the family and accuser must appear in court to explain what happened and discuss the potential whereabouts.

In January, Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old boy at a Nantucket restaurant and bar back in 2016. The victim alleged that he was drinking with Spacey after a shift when the disgraced actor reportedly unzipped the victim’s pants and rubbed his penis for approximately three minutes.

Spacey was later charged with indecent assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyers claim the phone in question will prove that Spacey is innocent.