Herm Edwards Thinks Current Athletes Are Weak Because They Play Video Games

Arizona football coach Herm Edwards recently had some incredible thoughts about athletes and video games.

The legendary coach unloaded on video games and the impact they’ve had on players. He said about in the games, players can just hit “reset and they start over” when things aren’t going great.

Of course, that’s not how it works in life. You can read his full quote to The Athletic below.

Herm Edwards is fascinated by this generation’s desire for instant gratification. Brought up video games when talking transfer portal for today’s story: https://t.co/UbZHo5p9zU pic.twitter.com/exanrnm5Eq — Max Olson (@max_olson) June 20, 2019

This is why Herm Edwards is the greatest. There are a lot of reasons why some young men are soft these days. I can promise you video games aren’t one of them.

Social media and things of that nature absolutely play a role. Video games? I really don’t think playing “NCAA Football” and “Call of Duty” has resulted in kids becoming weaker.

That seems like an extreme jump in logic. Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything Herm Edwards says. The man is an entertainment machine.

I really had no idea what to expect when Edwards took over ASU, but he hasn’t disappointed at all. Nebraska is out here trying put their players through Navy SEAL training and the Sun Devils coach is complaining about video games. (RELATED: Nebraska’s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

This is the kind of content we crave in the offseason. We’re a couple of months out from week one, and I’m already juiced.

Now, put down that damn controller and get back on the field! Edwards won’t tolerate anything less.