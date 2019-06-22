Editorial

Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith Profanely Taunts Vanderbilt Bench, Then His Team Loses

Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith (Photo Credit: Twitter/Screenshot/ Jeremy Chisenhall/https://twitter.com/JSChisenhall/status/1142247189089062912)

Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith pitched a masterpiece of a game Friday night, but it was his words that overshadowed his actions.

After striking out his tenth batter of the night, Smith yelled several F-bombs in the direction of the Vanderbilt bench, and then proceeded to take the loss as his team’s season ended in embarrassing fashion. (RELATED: Fan Catches Baseball With One Hand During The College World Series, Slams His Beer To Celebrate)


Louisville was up 2-1 at this point in the game but ended up losing 3-2, with Smith taking the loss after being pulled in the ninth inning. (RELATED: Major Brawl Breaks Out At High School Baseball Game) 

Smith’s antics clearly had an effect on the game, firing up what had been up to that point a lethargic Vanderbilt team, and costing the Cardinals a chance to play for a national championship.


The picture above is the face of karma. Let this be a lesson to all young people. You reap what you sow, and Smith’s embarrassing antics very well could have cost his program their first ever national title.