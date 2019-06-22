Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith Profanely Taunts Vanderbilt Bench, Then His Team Loses

Louisville Pitcher Luke Smith pitched a masterpiece of a game Friday night, but it was his words that overshadowed his actions.

After striking out his tenth batter of the night, Smith yelled several F-bombs in the direction of the Vanderbilt bench, and then proceeded to take the loss as his team’s season ended in embarrassing fashion. (RELATED: Fan Catches Baseball With One Hand During The College World Series, Slams His Beer To Celebrate)

Louisville 2, Vanderbilt 1 | MID 8 Confirmed stats for Luke Smith tonight: 10 strikeouts(!), 3 hits given up, 1 earned run in 8 innings pitched. Unconfirmed stats for Luke Smith: 2 humongous F bombs after his 10th K. pic.twitter.com/lktdfMzGL6 — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) June 22, 2019

Turning point of the game here. Vandy was struggling to get ANY momentum all game long and Luke Smith did this and gave the Dores the JOLT they needed. Dores scored 2 in the Top of the 9th https://t.co/kLio0ffJ9K — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 22, 2019



Louisville was up 2-1 at this point in the game but ended up losing 3-2, with Smith taking the loss after being pulled in the ninth inning. (RELATED: Major Brawl Breaks Out At High School Baseball Game)

Smith’s antics clearly had an effect on the game, firing up what had been up to that point a lethargic Vanderbilt team, and costing the Cardinals a chance to play for a national championship.

top of the 8th inning: Louisville starting pitcher Luke Smith strikes out Vandy No. 9 hitter Julian Infante, to secure a 2-1 lead, tells him “f— you” 30 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/Cd8MRGrHnM — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) June 22, 2019



The picture above is the face of karma. Let this be a lesson to all young people. You reap what you sow, and Smith’s embarrassing antics very well could have cost his program their first ever national title.