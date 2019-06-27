UFC Fighter Desmond Green Charged With Felony Manslaughter After Fatal Car Crash

UFC fighter Desmond Green has been charged with felony DUI manslaughter stemming from a 2018 car crash in Florida.

According to TMZ on Wednesday afternoon, Green was arrested for the 2018 crash that left two women dead after he allegedly caused it and had drugs and alcohol in his system. He also allegedly had cocaine in his vehicle, and now is facing multiple criminal charges. The most serious ones are the manslaughter charges for his alleged role in the deaths.

According to the Sun Sentinel, he’s currently being held on bonds totally just under $200,000.

This is just an awful situation. As I always point out, Green is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the beautiful standard in this country, but it sounds like he could be in some serious trouble.

These isn’t some minor traffic situation. Two people were killed and authorities believe Green is at fault. That’s not something they’re going to take lightly at all.

My guess is Dana White isn’t going to let Green anywhere near his league as long as this investigation is unfolding. You can’t have a guy accused of killing two people while under the influence near the UFC.

You just can’t. It’s an awful look. Don’t expect to see him in the octagon anytime soon.

Check back for more updates on this situation when we have them. It sounds like Green is going to need a seriously good lawyer.