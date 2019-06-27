Biden Jokes About Hugging Debate Opponents Who Attack Him

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joked about hugging any rivals who attack him during the second Democratic presidential debate in Miami Thursday.

Biden said he planned to “Hug ’em!” if debate opponents went on the offensive as reporters peppered him with questions after his debate walkthrough Wednesday afternoon, reported WPLG Local 10’s Glenna Milberg.

Joe Biden, leaving his debate walk-through, on what he’ll do if opponents come after him:

“Hug ‘em!” @WPLGLocal10 #DemocratDebate — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) June 27, 2019

Biden will share the debate stage with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and five others on Thursday night. (RELATED: Only Cory Booker Says He Wouldn’t Sign 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal During First Democratic Debate)

His joke about hugging his rivals may not be well-received after several women stepped forward in spring 2019 describing experiences with Biden that left them feeling uncomfortable. The women came forward after former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of sniffing her hair and kissing the back of her head without her consent in 2014. He was campaigning for her at the time.

Biden released a two-minute video semi-apologizing for his failure to understand that “social norms are changing” April 3.

Biden continues to enjoy a big advantage over his competitors in the polls. Despite this, not a single candidate mentioned Biden during the first debate Wednesday night.

Biden’s lead did shrink by 10 points from May to June.

