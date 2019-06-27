Patrick Beverley Anticipating Massive Contract In Free Agency

Former Los Angeles Clipper Patrick Beverley is expecting a three-year deal worth at least 40 million dollars in free agency after showcasing his talent in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

The 30-year-old point guard looks to be a hot commodity for NBA teams in need of a gritty defensive specialist. The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Clippers are all rumored to be in the mix for Beverley, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Beverley’s personality was on full display in the Clippers series against the Warriors as the veteran guard got into several altercations with Warriors star player Kevin Durant. (RELATED: REPORT: Celtics Are Front-Runner For Kemba Walker)

May the basketball gods bless us with more Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant beef tonight ???? (via @sportscenter)pic.twitter.com/hGjsIxvOjV — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 15, 2019

As you can see, Beverley’s style is similar to Lance Stephenson’s when the former Pacer guarded LeBron James in the 2012 playoffs. The teams interested show that defensive-oriented guards in today’s NBA are hard to come by and extremely valuable.

Is Beverley worth it though? I vote no.

He may be one of the game’s most active defenders, but he doesn’t blow you away with his offensive statistics. Beverley averaged 7.6 points per game alongside five assists and almost four rebounds. Those stats are fine for a role player, but for a 40 million dollar investment, I’ll gladly pass.

No matter what I think, the market for Beverley is apparently extremely high and will help other veterans, like Cory Joseph, get paid even more money.

We will find out what’s in store when free agency begins Sunday at 6 P.M.