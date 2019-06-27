Pete Buttigieg Accuses Republicans Of ‘Hypocrisy’ On Religion

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg accused Republicans of “hypocrisy” for aligning themselves with religion during the second Democratic debate Thursday night.

Buttigieg admitted that Democrats don’t talk about religion often due to the “separation of church and state,” while also lashing out at Republicans for detaining migrants at the border, saying doing so is incompatible with religion, in response to a question about decriminalizing border crossings. (RELATED: ‘Are You A Racist?’ Protesters Come For ‘Mayor Pete’ After Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man)

“The Republican Party likes to cloak itself in the language of religion,” Buttigieg said. “We should call hypocrisy and for a party that associates with Christianity to say it is okay to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages has lost all claim to ever use religion language again.”

Buttigieg also said that he believes the U.S. should decriminalize border crossings, a sentiment echoed by the majority of Democratic candidates. (RELATED: More Immigrants Are Turned Away As Mexico Ramps Up Enforcement)

An Episcopalian, Buttigieg has been outspoken about his faith since launching his campaign. He has also attacked Vice President Mike Pence, accusing Pence — without evidence — of mistreating him because of his sexual orientation.