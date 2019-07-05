LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Thinks The Team’s Offense Will Be Insanely Explosive

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow thinks the Tigers will have an unreal offense this upcoming season.

The Tigers had a great season last year under Ed Orgeron’s leadership with the talented quarterback under center. Now, their gunslinger thinks things are only going to go up. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jun 25, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Burrow said the following when at the Manning Passing Academy when discussing LSU’s offense, according to The Advocate.

I think we’re going to score a lot of points, and I don’t think a lot of people are used to LSU scoring 40, 50, 60 points a game. I think if we do what we need to do up until fall camp and continue our hard work in fall camp, we can be one of the best offenses in the country.

Let’s go ahead and tap the brakes real quick for LSU and all their faithful fans. The Tigers are skilled and were one of the best teams in America last season, but I’m not ready to believe their offense is going to be scoring nine touchdowns a game just yet.

How about Burrow and the Tigers go out there and do something before telling us what they’re capable of accomplishing. As I always say, it’s just talk until you get it done.

Don’t get me wrong. I think LSU has some serious potential. Orgeron has invigorated the program with an energy that seemed lost in the final years of the Les Miles era.

Burrow is also one of the best quarterbacks in the country, which has certainly helped them win games and put themselves at the top of the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jul 12, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Burrow has now set expectations sky high. Now, it’s time to see if the Tigers can live up to them.