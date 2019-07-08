REPORT: Lakers Plan To Move LeBron James To Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly found their starting point guard, and he might be the best in the league.

The new-look Lakers plan to move LeBron James to the point guard position, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Hayes. LeBron and Danny Green will make up Los Angeles’ new back-court. (RELATED: LeBron James Makes Another Blunder As Lakers’ Slide Continues)

The report states that LeBron is prepared to accept his new role:

James, 34, will be entering his 17th NBA season and is prepared to become the floor general in an effort to maximize a roster that’s suddenly built to contend for a championship with the addition of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and a few complementary pieces.

This is an intriguing move and signals that LeBron might be set to become more of a facilitator as he heads towards the latter part of his career. It makes sense as LeBron is arguably the best passer in the league, and one of the greatest passers of all time.

With this change, don’t be surprised if Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring next year. That would be unprecedented as LeBron has led his team in scoring every year since entering the NBA.