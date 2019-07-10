Celebrate Caroline Wozniacki’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Caroline Wozniacki’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 29-year-old Danish professional tennis player's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in Odense, Denmark, the tennis star got her first big break in the entertainment industry in 2009 when she signed on as an endorser of the tennis apparel line for Adidas by designer Stella McCartney.

In December 2010, she signed a contract for three years to be the face of Turkish Airlines' business class service. And two years later, she became an endorser for Compeed BlisterPatch. Then in 2015, she signed on with Godiva Chocolatier.

Throughout her career, she's had tremendous success and is one of the greatest women to ever play tennis, including winning 30 WTA (Women's Tennis Association] singles titles, including six in 2010 and 2011. That is the most ever in a year by a WTA player from between 2008 and 2011.

Most notably, she also appeared on the small screen in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's HBO series "Ballers" in 2016.

On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous, as can be seen here from her appearance in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Caroline!