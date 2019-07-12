Harvard Temporarily Deleted Web Calendar Showing Faculty Meetings With Epstein After Media Inquiry: Report

Harvard University temporarily deleted an online calendar disclosing accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s on-campus visits with its professors in 2014 following an NBC News inquiry, the outlet reported Friday.

The calendar, uploaded to Harvard professor Dr. George Church’s page on the school’s web domain, disclosed at least six phone calls, meetings and meals between Epstein and Harvard faculty in 2014, according to NBC.

Epstein was a registered sex offender in Florida at the time of his alleged interactions with Harvard faculty in 2014.

The web calendar was restored shortly after its deletion but was placed in a less prominent spot on Church’s page, NBC News reported. It’s unclear how long the calendar was removed from the Harvard web servers.

Epstein’s first on-campus meeting with Church disclosed in the calendar came April 22 when the two allegedly met at Harvard Medical School’s Genetics Department building.

There was also a lunch meeting for June 21 on the calendar, according to the report. (RELATED: Epstein Reportedly Hired Private Investigators To Intimidate, Stalk His Victims)

Church’s calendar provides no details on the topic of conversation during his alleged meetings with Epstein.

The calendar also reportedly has an entry for a dinner event at the address of Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics on Nov. 30 with Epstein, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, journalist Joi Ito and Harvard professor Martin Nowak.

The Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, which is directed by Nowak, was the beneficiary of a $6.5 million donation from Epstein in 2003.

The program was originally going to be called the “Epstein Program for Mathematical Biology and Evolutionary Dynamics,” according to a 2003 profile of Epstein in Vanity Fair. But a Harvard source told NBC News on Friday the program has never contained Epstein’s name.

Harvard said it had no plans to return Epstein’s money when allegations against the financier were first disclosed in 2008, according to the school’s daily newspaper The Harvard Crimson.

Harvard and Church did not respond to a request for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

