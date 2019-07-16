Trump’s Tweets Against The ‘Squad’ Unify Democrats After Pelosi, Progressives Feud

President Donald Trump’s tweets telling the “squad” of freshman congresswomen could be effective in unifying the Democratic Party.

While this unification will be positive for progressive Democrats, it could push more moderate Democrats farther away from the party.

Trump’s tweets and the squad’s joined forces come after a week of feuding within the Democratic Party starting after the four congresswomen voted against an emergency funding bill for the border.

President Donald Trump’s tweets from Sunday suggesting freshman Democratic congresswomen “go back” to their home countries appears to have unified the Democratic Party after a week of feuding.

Some pundits are saying this unification, however, may not be as positive for moderate Democrats as it is for progressive Democrats.

The joining forces of Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — the self-proclaimed “squad” whom Trump was likely referring to in his tweets over the weekend — might further solidify the party’s progressive base ahead of the 2020 elections.

Trump just goaded the left to make 9%er Ilhan Omar the face of the Democratic Party of America. They took the bait — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 15, 2019

It’s almost — ALMOST — as if the election of 2020 isn’t about the Woke Caucus and is in fact an Electoral College contest being held in just a few moderate swing states. ALMOST.https://t.co/wyC3v2RGzv — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 15, 2019

With his tweets, @realDonaldTrump

made #TheSquad the face of the Democratic Party https://t.co/kGLtVVGxzJ — The American Spectator (@amspectator) July 16, 2019

Rush Limbaugh, host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” said Monday that he believes Trump’s actions to bring the four congresswomen together is purposeful.

“I think Trump sees this rift developing between Pelosi and the Democrat leadership and these new communists on the left led by Cortez, and I think he wants them back together again,” Limbaugh said.

“I think Trump wants the Democrat Party to become known as the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Green New Deal socialism party. I think he wants to hang that label around all of them, and for that to happen they have to be unified,” he continued.

All four congresswomen have received harsh criticism for their progressive policy ideas and rhetoric regarding everything from immigration to the Israel-Palestine conflict to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s record on race.

Omar suggested that the Democratic caucus is comprised of “many” racists, telling a rally in May, “The thing that upsets the occupant of the White House — his goons in the Republican Party, many of our colleagues in the Democratic Party — is that they can’t stand that a refugee, a black woman, an immigrant, a Muslim, shows up in Congress thinking she’s equal to them.”

Trump sparked outrage across the nation and within Congress Sunday when he tweeted, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe … now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he continued.

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The “squad” responded to the tweets at a Monday press conference. (RELATED: Trump’s Attacks On Progressive ‘Squad’ Continue)

“We’ll stay focused on our agenda, and we won’t get caught slippin’ because all of this is a distraction,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the conference. “It’s a distraction from what’s most important and from our core values as American citizens.”

Pressley said she “will always refer to [Trump] as ‘the occupant,'” instead of the president, “as he is only occupying space.”

“He does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve,” she continued. “Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”

Omar accused Trump of “committing human rights abuses at the border, keeping children in cages and having human beings drinking out of toilets.”

“This president, who has been credibly accused of committing multiple crimes, including colluding with foreign government to interfere with our election,” she continued. “This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history and … who has said, ‘Grab women by the pussy.'”

She concluded by saying, “It’s time for us to impeach” Trump.

House Democrats announced Monday they are preparing a resolution condemning the president’s remarks, which The Washington Post said “could unify a Democratic caucus that has been frayed by tensions.”

Trump doubled-down on his initial tweets, accused the four congresswomen of being “anti-Israel” and “pro Al-Qaeda” in a Monday tweet.

“We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country. … They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack,” he tweeted in part.

….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

He tripled down Tuesday, tweeting, “The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, [and] yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public.”

“Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!” he continued.

…..shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

The four congresswomen’s press conference came after a week of feuding within the Democratic Party, particularly between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi after Pelosi told The New York Times that the four freshman congresswomen have “their public whatever and their Twitter world,” but “they’re four people” and “that’s how many votes they got” after the four representatives voted against emergency funding for the border.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi of targeting women of color in an interview with The Washington Post on July 10. “But the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” she said. (RELATED: 11 Highlights From Democrats’ Insult Fest Between Team Pelosi And Team Ocasio-Cortez)

After being accused of playing the “race card” against Pelosi and other establishment Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez denied such claims, telling Fox News that the accusation is “stupidly untrue” on July 12.

While media and politicians on both sides of the aisle have given a large amount of attention to Trump’s tweets, Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been working on a potential fallback deal to raise the debt ceiling if budget talks don’t progress.

Following the four congresswomen’s Monday press conference, Pelosi rejected the possibility of a short-term debt ceiling hike as she negotiates a budget deal with Mnuchin. She also called for an additional $22 billion in funding for veterans’ health care over the next two years, Politico reported Tuesday.

