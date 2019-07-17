Former ICE Chief Goes Off On Democratic Congressmen

Former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Thomas Homan, testified in front of a House Oversight Committee Hearing last Friday.

Homan was asked a series of questions regarding his former duties as director of ICE.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez suggested that he recommended Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, enforce family separation policies. Homan responded that separating parents from children is not a procedure exclusive to individuals who illegally trespass onto U.S. soil. The former ICE Chief clarified that the same principle applies to parents who are citizens of the U.S., stating “When I was a police officer in New York and I arrested a father for domestic violence, I separated that father from his family.”

U.S. Representative Jesus Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois, asked Homan questions such as, “Have you ever held a deceased child?” and “Do you not care; Is it because these children don’t look like children that are around you?” among others. This appeared to be the final straw for Homan as he passionately fired back, saying Rep. Garcia’s “comments are disgusting.” (Related: Former ICE Director Tom Homan Leaves Ocasio-Cortez Speechless On Immigration)

