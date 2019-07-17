NFL Training Camps Officially Begin For The Cardinals, Ravens, Seahawks And Broncos

The first NFL training camps will get underway today.

Rookies for the Cardinals, Seahawks and Ravens will all begin camp today and the entire Broncos team will also begin camp Wednesday. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Says He Likes Kyler Murray‘s Attitude, Says He’s Taking Some ‘Chances’)

Cardinals’ rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, report to training camp today. Also reporting today: rookies for the Ravens and Seahawks, as well as the Broncos’ full squad. Here it goes…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2019

My friends, this is great news. The start of training camps for different teams is a sign football is truly right around the corner.

If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I honestly have no idea what is.

With training camps getting underway this month, it means teams are officially getting into the grind and routine of the season.

We’re 50 days out! 50 days out from the start of the season when the Packers and Bears play.

It’s going to be a ton of fun watching all the storylines coming out of camp for all the teams, especially the Raiders and Cardinals.

The Raiders added Antonio Brown to the roster for Jon Gruden to use, and the Cardinals have Kyler Murray under center after drafting him first overall.

Murray will get his first official training camp reps today. I have no doubt the stories will start spinning up immediately.

Today is a great day, folks. It’s a great day, and anybody who disagrees just doesn’t love football. The start of training camp is a wonderful day on the calendar.

Now, crack a beer and enjoy the fact we’re only 50 days out.