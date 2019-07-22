Watch Henry Cavill In The Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s new series “The Witcher” looks outstanding.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, "Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Hollywood star Henry Cavill leads the cast, and it looks like this show might be the next “Game of Thrones” kind of hit.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the series will try to have the same crossover appeal "GoT" did for millions of fans. It'll appeal to traditional fantasy fans, but will also draw in casual television viewers with plenty of action, sex, intrigue and suspense.

Give it a watch below.

This show might be awesome. It might be awful. We won’t know until it gets released, which seems to be happening at some point in late 2019. Only time will tell how great or bad it is.

What I do know for sure is the trailer was awesome, and that’s a great sign.

“Game of Thrones” had an unreal level of success, and it’s proof the fantasy genre can bring in millions of non-traditional fans if done correctly.

You essentially have to tell a regular drama story with a couple fantasy twists. That’s what “Game of Thrones” did and it was a smashing success.

Now, “The Witcher” looks like it’ll try to do the same for Netflix.

You can go ahead and put me down for this whenever it gets released. It looks like it’s going to be awesome.