John Hickenlooper’s Campaign Adds His ‘Preferred Gender Pronouns’ To Social Media

Presidential candidate and former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper added his preferred gender pronouns to his Twitter bio Tuesday following an inquiry from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The Governor believes that members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve clear and unbreakable protections that are here to stay. In Colorado, a special session was called to pass civil unions and the Governor worked to battle discrimination at every turn,” Hickenlooper spokesman Mark Ranneberger said in an email to the DCNF.

“Updating his Twitter bio is a clear and public way to reaffirm his support for the right of every person to be identified as they so choose. The update wasn’t in response to your inquiry, but it did point out that we had been remiss in not updating it sooner and the Governor made it clear he wanted it updated to reflect his values,” Ranneberger continued. (RELATED: Here’s Who Is Going Head-To-Head Each Night Of The Upcoming Democratic Debates)

Hickenlooper’s Twitter account now declares that his preferred gender pronouns are “He/Him/His.” Hickenlooper is the fourth major Democratic 2020 candidate to add such a specification to his social media bio.

Three prominent Democratic presidential candidates had their preferred gender pronouns in their Twitter bios as of Monday. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro’s bio declares “He/Him/Él,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s bio says “He/him” and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bio says “She/her.”

Castro was the first candidate to add his preferred gender pronouns to his Twitter bio on July 1, his spokesman Sawyer Hackett told the DCNF in an email Monday.

Preferred gender pronouns include, but are not limited to, gender-binary terms like “he” and “she.” Groups like Amnesty International recommend introducing yourself with your preferred gender pronouns and asking new people what pronouns they use, remembering not to “assume how they identify or what their pronouns are.”

Hickenlooper has been polling at nearly 1% on good days and is still in the 2020 race despite reports that his senior team advised him to drop out in June.

