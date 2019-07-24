Some Democrats May Keep Thousands Of Dollars In Donations From Jeffrey Epstein

Amid the party’s financial struggles, some Democrats are struggling with the notion of returning donations from embattled billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who has been charged in a high-profile sex trafficking case, donated to many Democratic committees and campaigns in the early 1990s and 2000s.

There are some politicians who have returned Epstein’s contributions such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who donated his campaign contributions from Epstein of more than $7,000 he received decades ago. Schumer’s donations will go to charities that combat violence against women and anti-sex trafficking.

There are others who question why these donations, made years ago should be taken off their books. Don Fowler, DNC Chairman from 1995-1997 didn’t see the concern of keeping his contributions from Epstein.

NEW: The DNC and DSCC are declining to say whether they will donate or give back Jeffrey Epstein contributions. Former DNC chair Don Fowler when I asked if they should give the donations to a charity or back to Epstein: “Are you nuts?” https://t.co/2nUUPemZ9r — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 24, 2019

“Go back and give money that he gave 20 years ago? Are you nuts? That’s my answer to that,” Fowler told CNBC in an interview Wednesday. (RELATED: George Stephanopoulos Says It Was A Mistake To Dine With Epstein After His First Stint In Jail)

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Hillary Clinton was a recipient of one of Epstein’s largest donations. During her 1999 Senate campaign, Clinton received $20,000 from him and during Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign Epstein donated $1,000 in 1992. (RELATED: Forbes, HuffPo, National Review Delete Pro-Epstein Propaganda)

Democrats, in particular, feel the squeeze as Epstein donated heavily to their party, and recent fundraising efforts have fallen short of goals.

If you want to see a list of all of the politicians both Democrat and Republican Epstein donated to throughout the years click here.

Political committees are trying to figure out the best way to deal with past contributions from those who commit future crimes.