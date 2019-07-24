Melania Wows In Sneak Peek Look At Behind-The-Scenes Work For Christmas At WH

Melania Trump truly shined in pictures she shared Wednesday of all the behind-the-scenes work that is being done to get the White House ready for another memorable Christmas.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the series of photos showing her wearing a gorgeous cream-colored, short sleeve dress as she gave people a sneak peek at the preparations for the holiday season in the White House. She completed the great look with loose hair and taupe high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse,” FLOTUS captioned her post. “I’m looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

In one photo we can see Melania looking over a group of fabric swatches. In another, the first lady looks to be pairing up photos with silk flowers and fabric pieces. While in the final one, there is a table that contains various books, frames and stationary.

FLOTUS Christmas celebrations at the WH over the last few years have been truly memorable as has been noted many times before.

The first year of President Donald Trump and Melania’s Christmas in 2017 was marked with the Grand Foyer decorated with dozens of flocked Christmas trees covered in little white lights. It was a winter wonderland spectacular.

The following year, the first lady topped herself by having the place decorated in a patriotic theme complete with bright red Christmas trees.

And of course her outfits during the winter holiday season are always stunning. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.