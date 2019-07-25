Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Not On Team Plane Heading To Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys’ team plane bound for training camp in Oxnard, California, is not bringing along star running back Ezekiel Elliott who may be on the verge of a holdout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Elliott, who is set to make a base salary of $3.8 million this upcoming season, is looking for a massive contract entering his fourth season as a member of the Cowboys. It was believed that Elliott would be on the plane with the rest of the team before Thursday’s news broke. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys ‘Anticipate’ Ezekiel Elliott Will Show Up For Training Camp)

Cowboys’ team plane now has left for training camp in Oxnard, Ca….and Zeke Elliott is not on it, per @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

The running back position is seeing a couple of potential holdouts as Melvin Gordon is also looking to strike a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers before the season begins to unfold. Both backs are clearly top-five best in the NFL at their position and are deserving of new deals.

The Cowboys are a team that has three massive extensions on the horizon in Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Zeke. If this skipping the plane situation does turn into a potential holdout, owner Jerry Jones may be in big trouble.

It’s official. My sources tell me Ezekiel Elliott is not on the flight to LA. Again, he has until Friday am to show up at camp though. Players have chosen to fly on their own in the past #Cowboys #TrainingCamp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 25, 2019

As NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports, Elliott could still simply be heading to California on his own, but many reporters surrounding the team expected him to be aboard the team’s plane.

The Cowboys heavily rely on Zeke’s hard-nosed running style, giving him an average of at least 15 rushing attempts per game through three seasons. It is extremely easy to see why the former Ohio State Buckeye wants a new deal.

It is not time to worry yet if you are a Dallas fan, but this is certainly not the news you wanted to hear. With rumors circulating that Carson Wentz absolutely tore up the field in the Eagles first day of camp, it was an all-around bad day for the Cowboys.