Watch Detroit Lions Training Camp Highlights With Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions recently shared some training camp highlights, and they’re awesome.

The team shared a video Friday on their official Instagram account showing Matthew Stafford absolutely spinning the rock. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

It was beautiful, majestic and pretty much straight-up football porn for fans of the game. Watch my quarterback throw some serious heat in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jul 26, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

Well, if there were any questions about whether or not Stafford can still spin the rock, I guess all those questions should now be over.

Absolutely beautiful. I will probably watch that video a dozen more times today. It’s just beautiful from start to finish.

There are few things in life prettier than a spiral coming out of Matthew Stafford’s hand, and defenses around the league should be worried about him this season.

He’s going to be a massive problem for defensive coordinators, and I’m here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jul 25, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT

In a little over a month, the Lions are going to show up and show out, and we’re going to ride Stafford’s arm the whole way.

We’ve got talent all over the field. The offense is loaded with weapons. Now, it’s time to show up and show out.

It’s going to be very exciting to watch him launch rockets this season. Can’t wait!