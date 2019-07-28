Former LSU Quarterback Danny Etling Working Out As A Receiver For The Patriots

Quarterback Danny Etling might be changing positions for the New England Patriots.

Etling played quarterback for LSU after leaving Purdue because he couldn’t get on the field and was a seventh round draft pick of the Patriots in 2018. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Now, he’s apparently going to try catching balls from Tom Brady instead of throwing them during training camp with the team.

Patriots QB Danny Etling started training camp by taking snaps at wide receiver. Next Julian Edelman?pic.twitter.com/eka3BSEsCH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 25, 2019

Big media crowd for new wide receiver Danny Etling. pic.twitter.com/AdqbFn8u7v — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 25, 2019

Danny Etling spoke with the media and talked about his position switch on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/L8G5m68imV — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2019

When I first saw this, I thought it was a joke. I thought there’s no way in hell Etling is actually going to play wide receiver in the NFL. How does a guy who couldn’t secure a starting job as QB at Purdue turn into an NFL receiver?

Yet, Bill Belichick is known for his unconventional ways, and he turned Julian Edelman into a receiver from a quarterback.

The major different between Edelman and Etling is the level of athleticism. Edelman has the athleticism to run routes and things of that nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Etling (@dannyphantom08) on Oct 9, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT

Does Etling? I have no idea, but he certainly never displayed it at LSU during his final year of college football.

Belichick must see something the rest of us don’t, and there’s a reason he has six Super Bowl rings.

True story, I almost got jumped by a midget LSU fan once while in Mississippi because I told him the B1G was better than the SEC, and I used Etling as my proof.

I simply pointed out he couldn’t start at Purdue and had no problem starting at LSU, which is a traditional SEC power.

That dude wanted to square up right on the spot.

Well, it should be fun to see how this all plays out for Etling and the Patriots. What I do know for sure is it’s never wise to bet against Belichick or question his methods.