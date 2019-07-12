Top Hillary Aide: ‘I Would Do An Ankle Dive At The Door’ If She Tried To Run Again

A former top aide to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday she would “ankle dive at the door” to prevent her former boss from ever running for president again.

Jennifer Palmieri served as the Director of Communications for Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign, but said that she loves the former secretary of state too much to allow her to run for president again. (RELATED: Hillary Adviser Brags After Poking Fun At McConnell Disability)

“If Hillary Clinton ran for office again, I would do an ankle dive at the door to not allow her to do it because I love her too much,” Palmieri said.

.@jmpalmieri says she would ankle-dive at the door before she would let @HillaryClinton run again, “I love her too much.” #PowerWomen2019 pic.twitter.com/ggglvxnMCw — WrapWomen (@TheWrapWomen) July 11, 2019

Pamieri—who also served as White House communications director under President Barack Obama—added that Clinton’s 2016 loss to President Donald Trump demonstrated that America is a “broken” country. (RELATED: Donald Trump Defeats Hillary Clinton, Wins Presidential Election)

“I wanted her to be the first woman president, but she’s going to be the woman who showed us that it’s all broken,” Palmieri said.

The 71-year-old Clinton has repeatedly denied interest in running for president in 2020, and has said that it is unlikely she will ever pursue public office again. Clinton and many of her allies have blamed attempted Russian interference as well as sexism for her loss in the 2016 election.

The current Democratic primary field consists of 25 candidates, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading the crowded field in most polls.