How Old Is This Candidate? Google Searches Spike Again

As the second round of Democratic presidential debates aired Tuesday night, voters asked the same question they asked during the first round in June.

How old is Bernie Sanders?

The health care policy of the Vermont senator took center stage about half an hour into the debates, as did Google searches for his age, according to data gathered from Google Trends.

During the June debates, questions about the senator’s age also mirrored his standout moments, peaking around when he received the opening question.

Google Trends provides data on the popularity of certain search terms in the form of a line graph, with the highest point of each line representing peak popularity for a given term.

To answer America’s question: Sanders is 77 years old, almost half a decade older than President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Sanders Employees Demand $15 Hourly. Here’s Why This Strategist Calls That ‘Ridiculous’)

D.C., North Dakota, Rhode Island and Maine saw especially high rates of inquiries about Sanders’s age.

