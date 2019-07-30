When It Comes To Baltimore, The Facts Back Up President Trump

President Donald Trump is getting blasted as racist for his criticism of Baltimore, but is anything he said false?

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom goes over just how massive Baltimore’s problems are, and explains why President Trump’s comments weren’t racist. Also, the left-wing fact check site Snopes is going after The Babylon Bee, a Christian Satire site. We go over the ridiculous satire that Snopes has deemed dangerous enough to “fact check,” and what effect it could have on the Bee in the future. (RELATED: Baltimore’s Police Department Is A Complete Disaster)

Also today, a new study from the Universities of Michigan and Maryland finds that white police officers are not more likely to shoot minorities than non-white officers. Will this put the Black Lives Matter narrative to bed?

