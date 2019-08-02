ESPN Releases Awesome College Football Hype Video

ESPN recently dropped an incredible video to get everybody hyped for the start of the college football season.

In the short video, viewers see Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert and Sam Ehlinger throwing absolute strikes for their respective teams. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Give it a watch below. My guess is you’re going to absolutely love it.

IT’S THE LAST DAY OF THE LAST MONTH WITHOUT COLLEGE FOOTBALL (@MercedesBenzUSA) pic.twitter.com/ywS9KfMen4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 31, 2019

So, who is ready to run through a concrete barrier right now? I know I am. I don’t cheer for any of those teams, but that video had me feeling a certain type of way.

All four of those quarterbacks are absolute stars. Not just stars, but the faces of their respective programs.

Even though I do hate Alabama, I’d be lying if I said Tua wasn’t a legit Heisman contender and future NFL star. The young man is absolutely electric to watch.

As for Trevor Lawrence, he’s the best passer in all of America. When he cocks back to throw, you best just watch the hell out because there’s a missile inbound.

Sam Ehlinger also won me over when he just throttled Georgia last season in the Sugar Bowl. He dismantled the Bulldogs in unreal fashion.

It was wild to watch, and some might even say it made us think the Longhorns are officially back.

The season starts in a few weeks, and it really can’t get here fast enough. We’re in for a fun time, and I hope you’re all as excited as me as we watch it unfold.