See Photos From The Start Of Fall Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

Fall camp has officially gotten underway for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The team released several photos on Instagram from the first practice Thursday, and my guys look ready to roll. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Obviously, it’s just the first practice, but we’ll take whatever football content we can take in August. Check out some photos and a video from the first day of fall camp below.

I honestly can’t wait for August 30 to roll around and arrive. As I’ve said before, the sins of last season left an ugly taste in the mouths of Badgers fans everywhere.

Only winning eight games in a season will never be acceptable. It wasn’t acceptable last year, it won’t be acceptable this season and it’ll never be acceptable going forward. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Wisconsin fans expect excellence. We damn sure didn’t get it last year. This year, we’re gunning for big things, and it all starts in fall camp.

Fall camp is where the foundation is laid for whatever kind of season we’re about to have.

Welcome to August Today, we kick off fall camp In 29 days, we kick off for real#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nDM2z8JCiu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 1, 2019

Fall camp is where the boys are sent to the bench to cook a little longer as they develop, and it’s where the men cement their place on the depth chart for Paul Chryst’s squad.

Over the next few weeks, the playbook will be fully installed, the lineup will be set and the team will prepare for the grueling and unforgiving grind of B1G football.

If I already don’t have you ready to run through a wall, then I question your patriotism and devotion to the game of college football.

We’ll be seeing South Florida real soon. Real soon, my friends. Thanks for being on this journey with me.