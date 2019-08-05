Man Who Sent Faulty Pipe Bombs To Trump Critics Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

A judge sentenced mail bomber Cesar Sayoc to 20 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to multiple high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump in 2018.

“Now that I am a sober man, I know that I a very sick man,” Sayoc reportedly said according to CNBC. “I wish more than anything that I could turn back time and take back what I did. … I feel the pain and suffering of these victims.”

District Judge Jed Rakoff called Sayoc’s offenses “horrendous” during the sentencing. (RELATED: Alleged Pipe Bomber Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty)

“While none of the devices exploded … at the very least they were intended to strike fear and terror into the minds of their victims and to intimidate those victims, mostly prominent political figures, from exercising their freedom,” Rakoff said.

Sayoc pleaded guilty in March after sending 16 mail bombs to 13 people in all, according to CNBC.

The Florida man made more than a dozen IEDs from PVC pipes packed with explosive material and shards of glass. He sent them to national figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The package scares occurred in October 2018.

Sayoc was living in a van “plastered with stickers praising Trump and attacking the media” when he was arrested in Florida.

The intended recipients of the packages included:

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters

Former President Barack Obama

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Billionaire George Soros

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Actor Robert De Niro

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

CNN

The office of Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also received a package because the office’s address was used as a return address.

