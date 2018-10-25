Report: Second Suspicious Package Addressed To Joe Biden Turns Up At Delaware Postal Facility

A second suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly turned up at a Wilmington, Delaware, postal facility Thursday morning.

The package is similar to others containing pipe bombs that were sent to high-profile figures including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a source told The Associated Press.

Postal supervisor Sherina Dawson told 6abc Action News that an employee called attention of the package because it had Democratic California Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the name on the return address. Dawson said the item inside the package was similar in shape to a flashlight.

Police shut down the area around the postal facility, reported 6 ABC.

Police also shut down a postal facility in New Castle, Delaware, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning after the first suspicious package addressed to Biden was located. The FBI has taken over the investigation of the facility, reported 6 ABC.

“This country has to come together. This division, this hatred, this ugliness has to end,” Biden tweeted Wednesday before any suspicious packages addressed to him were located by law enforcement.

Law enforcement got a tip about a mysterious package addressed to the former VP and arrived at his Delaware home Wednesday night before the first package was located.

Biden is the latest intended recipient of the mystery bombs. Other intended recipients of the explosives include:

Former President Barack Obama

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Billionaire George Soros

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan

President Donald Trump addressed the bomb scares at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday evening. (RELATED: Los Angeles Postal Facility Evacuated After Finding Second ‘Suspicious’ Package Addressed To Maxine Waters)

“Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself,” President Donald Trump said at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday evening. “No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control. We all know that. Such conduct must be fiercely opposed and firmly prosecuted. We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony. We can do it.”

