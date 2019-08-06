Head Coach Barry Odom Gives Passionate Speech To The Missouri Football Team

Missouri football coach Barry Odom recently gave his players an awesome speech.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter, Odom talked about his players putting their “chips” on the table and doing whatever is necessary. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

His motivational words might have you ready to run through a wall. Give it a watch below.

Where is the closest concrete barrier I can smash through? Point me in the direction of it and fire the starting gun.

The best part about this is the fact the Tigers aren’t even eligible for the postseason. This speech ultimately means nothing.

They could dominate the entire SEC but there’s no title waiting for them due to sanctions.

Yet, that’s what makes this so awesome. Odom is out here hyping his guys up like they’re about to make a Super Bowl run.

He has them ready for battle. He has them ready to fight in the trenches. He has them ready to roll, and it won’t matter one bit if they go undefeated.

That’s how you know his passion is real.

His team won’t be winning anything this year, but at least their coach is at the top of his motivational speech game.