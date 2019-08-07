New Yorkers Think Trump Quote Is Racist, But Democrats Said It

Is President Donald Trump a racist?
Is Sen. Bernie Sanders a racist? What about former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh?
They all have similar quotes floating around the internet about the city of Baltimore, but only one is being accused of racism. Daily Caller contributor Ami Horowitz took to the streets of New York City to see if people could identify who said what.
Check out what they had to say in the video above.
