New Yorkers Think Trump Quote Is Racist, But Democrats Said It

Is President Donald Trump a racist?

Is Sen. Bernie Sanders a racist? What about former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh?

They all have similar quotes floating around the internet about the city of Baltimore, but only one is being accused of racism. Daily Caller contributor Ami Horowitz took to the streets of New York City to see if people could identify who said what.

Check out what they had to say in the video above.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall

Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection

Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial

Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”

Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court